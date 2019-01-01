Fulham's Jean Michael Seri’s stunner against Burnley shortlisted for Premier League Goal of the Season
Fulham's Jean Michael Seri's wonder-strike against Burnley has been nominated for the 2018/19 Premier League Goal of the Season.
The Cote d’Ivoire international fired home a long-range stunner past goalkeeper Matthew Lowton for his only goal of the season in their 4-2 victory over the Clarets at Craven Cottage on August 26.
The Ivorian's effort has been shortlisted along with his teammate's strike Andre Schurrle, as well as goals from Liverpool’s forward Daniel Sturridge, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey for the top award.
Also shortlisted for the individual accolade includes Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Anthony Knockaert and Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar.
Seri joined Fulham at the start of last season in a big-money move after snubbing interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Napoli.
The 27-year-old made 34 appearances across all competitions but his contribution was not enough to save his side from relegation.
Seri will hope to play a key role for Ivory Coast in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which kicks off on June 21.
The Elephants are in Group D alongside South Africa, Morocco and Namibia.