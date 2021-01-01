Fulham can get a result against Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, insists Aina

The Nigeria international is positive about his side’s chances when they square up against the Londoners on Thursday evening

Ola Aina believes Fulham can get the much-needed result when the Cottagers take on Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday’s Premier League fixture.

Unbeaten in their last five games, Scott Parker’s men take on Jose Mourinho’s men who still nurse the ambition of earning a Champions League spot despite losing five of their last seven English topflight games.

Victory for Fulham at the Craven Cottage would take them off the relegation zone. And the 24-year-old wing-back is upbeat that his side can return unscathed if they ‘play well’.

“They’re a good team,” Aina told FFCtv. “We’ve done our homework and we go into the game with confidence.

“We know that if we play well and stick to our guns then we can hopefully get a result.

“Last time [we played Spurs] the game was really rushed but we still managed to put in a performance, so now the game isn’t rushed, and everyone has had time to prepare, it should be a really good game.

“It’s going to be a challenge for them as well as we’ve shown over the past few weeks and months that we’re a good side, and a team to be reckoned with.”





Echoing this optimism is manager Parker who stated that previous results against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Spurs would boost their confidence.

“It is an unpredictable season and there’s been some crazy results. I think we can get results. I firmly believe we can give anyone a game,” the Englishman said.

“The previous results against Spurs and Liverpool give us confidence. The form table gives me confidence in my team.

“Spurs at any given moment can be out of form but they can come straight back into it.

Article continues below

“I had a conversation with Jose back in December, we’ve been given enough time to prepare for this one so we’re all good!”

After their tie against Spurs, Fulham travel to the Anfield Stadium to try the Reds for size before hosting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Since joining the Premier League side from Serie A’s Torino on loan, Aina has been a constant figure in Parker’s squad – featuring in 22 league games with two goals to his credit.