Fufa summons Vipers SC's Kitandwe over offensive language towards referee Nabadda

The Venoms official made the said statement after their goalless draw against Wakiso Giants on March 6

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) has summoned Vipers SC shareholder Tadeus Kitandwe for his comments towards referee Shamirah Nabadda.

Nabadda officiated the Wakiso Giants vs Vipers encounter on March 6 where they drew 0-0 but Kitandwe's comments on the referee after sending off Fahad Bayo is what has attracted Fufa's attention.

The Venoms' striker was sent off in the 33rd minute for handling the ball intentionally.

“Referee Shamirah!!!!!!! The bumless chic pulls out a straight red on Vipers top marksman [Fahad] Bayo in only 33 minutes! The offence? Deliberate handball in opponent’s half…. The only red card,” Kitandwe wrote on his Facebook page before he pulled it down.

The local FA now wants the administrator to explain his comments in written form by Wednesday.

“Fufa Ethics Committee has summoned [Tadeus] Kitandwe to clarify about comments that appeared on his Facebook account directed towards referee [Shamirah] Nabadda who officiated the game between Wakiso Giants FC vs Vipers SC on 6th March 2020,” the Fufa summons read in part as it appeared on their Facebook page.

“Kitandwe is expected to lodge a written statement about the aforementioned matter by Wednesday, 11 March 2020 before 5 PM.”

Fufa explained why Kitandwe's comments towards the official amounted to disrespect and lacking in integrity.

“In view of the above, we would like to draw your attention to the contents of art.21 of the Fufa Ethics Code which provides, 'Persons bound by this code shall protect, respect and safeguard the integrity and personal dignity of others,'” read a separate letter to Kitandwe as seen by Kawowo Sports.

“Additionally, clause (2) provides, 'Persons bound by this code shall not use offensive gestures and language in order to insult someone in any way or to incite others to hatred or violence.'”

The match was played at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium as Vipers failed to widen the gap between them and close rivals KCCA FC at the top of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) table.