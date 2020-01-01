Fufa summons URA FC coach Ssimbwa over 'budget for bribing referees' claims

The coach earned an investigative date with the federation following allegations made by the Tax Collectors' former CEO

URA FC head coach Sam SSimbwa has been summoned by the Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) over allegations he always has "extra budget" to influence games.

Ssimbwa has been summoned following the allegations made by the club's former Chief Executive Officer Ivan Kakembo, who claimed the tactician always asked for some extra money from management.

“URA FC head coach summoned by Fufa Ethics Committee-Investigatory Chamber over allegations made via social media on 8th January 2020 by former URA FC CEO [Ivan] Kakembo in which he claimed that the coach always had 'a budget of bribing referees,'” read Fufa's summon on their Facebook page.

“Ssimbwa will appear before the Committee on Monday, March 16, 2020, at FUFA House Mengo so as to provide more information about his statements.

“Preliminary inquiries were conducted in relation to the above-mentioned allegations and further claims that you stated in your technical evaluation reports that you ‘need adequate facilitation for referees’.

“In view of the above, the investigatory committee has opened preliminary investigations into the allegations as they appear to contravene the Fufa Ethics Code.”

Meanwhile, former Express FC coach George Ssemwogerere has been summoned to appear before the Fufa Ethics Committee over allegations there were attempts to fix their match against Proline FC on January 18.

The federation wants the former Express tactician to appear before them on Monday next to help establish the veracity of the allegations.

“Fufa Ethics Committee summons [George] Ssewmogerere over his comments made in the Bukedde Newspaper of 23. 2. 2020 claiming that there had been a conspiracy plan by officials and referees to determine results of their second-round match between Express FC and Proline FC," a Fufa statement read.

“The statements made appear to be in contravention of the Fufa Ethics Code. Ssemwogerere will appear before the Committee on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Fufa House Mengo so as to provide more information about his statements.”

The developments come as the Uganda Premier League (UPL) has been rocked by various cases of alleged attempts to fix matches.