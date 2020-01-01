Frustrating to be questioned whether I am Samatta's brother - KMC FC's Mohamed

Samatta's elder brother reveals the frustrating questions he deals with back home in Tanzania

KMC FC attacking midfielder Mohamed Samatta has admitted his frustrations with people who keep questioning whether he is Mbwana Samatta's brother.

The midfielder, who has scored two goals for the Kinondoni club, spoke to Mwanaspoti about his frustrations.

The Samatta brothers once played together at African before the younger brother was snatched up by Vodacom Premier League (VPL) giants Simba SC almost 10 years ago.

“In some instances, I have to flush out my identity card in order to prove that 'yes I am [Mbwana] Samatta's elder brother'. There will be no need of associating myself with someone I would have no relationship with at all,” Mohamed told Mwanaspoti.

He acknowledges his brothers down to earth demeanour and says he believes the success he has had will make the man separate himself from them as a family.

“God has given him the best reward but his fortune will not make us separate as blood brothers. I love his humility a lot but what frustrates me greatly is how people question whether I and he are real blood brothers,” the midfielder concluded.

“It is quite worrying and frustrating.”

Samatta played for Simba from 2010 until 2011 when he left to join Linafoot giants for five years. The Taifa Stars captain then moved to Europe to play for KRC where he scored 43 goals for the Belgian side.

In January 2020, the striker left the Belgian scene and joined Premier League side Aston Villa to become the first Tanzanian to do so.