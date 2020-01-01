From Zesco United icon to Kaizer Chiefs flop? Akumu not doing himself any favours under Middendorp

Being substituted twice after 45 minutes in as many starts isn’t a good start to a career at Chiefs

A player with so much potential but little time to impress his new employers - Anthony Akumu appears to be struggling to get going at .

After four official matches under his belt, the international hasn't been convincing in the middle of the park - but several factors could be contributing to his below-par performances under Ernst Middendorp.

However, as an experienced player, Akumu should know how to handle the situation going forward and into the new season.

Of course, the environment is totally different and new to him and it will take time for him to get it right at a big club such as Chiefs.

At this stage, it doesn't look like he has a lot to offer - but the criticism toward him shouldn't be as harsh as some players who have been there for longer.

Akumu is yet to finish a match in Amakhosi colours, and Middendorp has shown faith and patience in the player since his arrival because he's the one who recruited the Kenyan from Zesco United and should, therefore, know how to utilise him.

He displayed some silky touches in this first few matches for the Soweto giants but he hasn't looked too comfortable on the ball and when Middendorp was asked to rate his performances, the German mentor opted to shield him from criticism, rightfully saying the lanky midfielder needs time to get his groove back.

In the matches he has played, Akumu played the kind of football similar to that of Erick Mathoho – often preferring to lie deep and play long balls forward.

He should be able to make the team play and be the connection between the defence and attacking midfield players without a problem.

Akumu's talent is unquestionable and he wouldn't have played for some top African clubs such as and Zesco United if he wasn't good enough, let alone for Chiefs who had to sacrifice James Kotei to bring him on board.

It was always going to be extremely difficult for Akumu to come in and be on top of his game without a proper pre-season, training with his teammates.

Also, he found a team that was winning matches and sitting comfortably at the summit of the log and he needed to wait for his chance to shine in a position which has been dominated by Willard Katsande for years.

Akumu, however, should know that he doesn't have all the time in the world to stake a claim in the Amakhosi starting line-up and would need to use this time - until the end of the season - to learn the trick and raise his hand for a place in the team for next season.

Failure to do so could see him suffer the way many players at Naturena went through – James Kotei and Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana are just recent examples but others include Enocent Mkhabela who, just like the Ghanaian midfielder, left without making a competitive debut for Chiefs.

Siphelele Ntshangase is another player currently on the books of Amakhosi and there was hype when he first arrived from , but he failed to replicate the same form he had at his previous clubs. Currently, he isn’t even making matchday squads.

The big teams in aren’t too patient if players don’t quickly find their feet after giving them a few months to settle down and Akumu should be careful not to become one of those.

Article continues below

He came in as a Zesco United icon and should try harder to live up to that tag and rise above the ashes because, if not, he would be considered a Chiefs flop for many years to come.

One of the options Middendorp has is to see if he cannot find a place for Akumu at centre-back should any of his trusted players be suspended or get injured in the next few weeks.

Although there is no time to experiment – the league title race is getting hotter by the day and if he gets it wrong by either playing the 27-year-old in an unfamiliar position, he’d have to take the blame should Chiefs fail to win the league this season.