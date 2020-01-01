Nigeria v Sierra Leone

'From Super Eagles to Super Chickens' - Fans fume at Nigeria capitulation vs Sierra Leone

The three-time African giants threw away a 4-0 lead at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to share the spoils with the Leone Stars in a shocking 4-4 draw

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their frustration after the Super Eagles threw away a four-goal advantage as Sierra Leone secured a 4-4 draw in Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Goals from Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen gave Gernot Rohr's side a 4-0 lead at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, but they surrendered the lead in the second half.

Kwame Quee inspired Sierra Leone's fight-back just before the break as Al-Hadji Kamara's double and a goal from Mustapha Bundu completed the comeback for John Keister's side in the second 45 minutes.

    The result left fans disappointed and they have questioned the performance of the the three-time African champions.

