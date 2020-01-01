From quitting football in her 20s, to a first pro contract at 30: Green relishing Arsenal & Man Utd clashes

The 31-year-old is only in her second professional season, having spent years balancing football with full-time work after quitting in her 20s

Seven years ago, ’s Kayleigh Green wasn’t even playing football.

This week, she’ll line up against both and , with a cup semi-final berth at stake in the latter.

It’s been some rise for the 31-year-old, who only signed her first professional contract last season, and while some players might have given up on their dream by then, Green’s perseverance is finally being rewarded.

“When I was about 16, I stepped away from football because I wasn’t enjoying it,” she tells Goal.

“Then my first year back playing, I got a call up for the squad. That showed me that I hadn’t lost the footballing ability, I just needed to get my fitness back.

“But if somebody had said I’d be where I am now a few years ago, I wouldn’t have believed them. It just shows how far I’ve come."

Green joined Yeovil Town in 2016 and helped them earn promotion to the Women’s Super League, but the club only had the resources to be part-time.

It meant she continued to work full-time while playing - until Brighton came calling.

“You sacrifice so many hours, going out, enjoying time with your friends, for a professional contract,” she says.

"My dad was the first person I told. My dad and my mum are my idols, they’re my biggest fans and they’ve been there through a lot with me.

“Now I’ve got it, I can’t lose it, I need to try and be the best that I can be.

“Whenever I step onto a training pitch or into a game, I’m always giving 100 per cent because getting a professional contract at such a late age was difficult."

Now, Green is a regular starter for Wales, earning her 20th cap at the end of 2019, and could hit 50 WSL appearances before Brighton’s season is over.

She has the time to start planning for the future as well, currently in education and learning to be a sports masseuse.

But for all the changes that Green’s career has thrown at her so far, the biggest is her switch from centre-back to centre-forward.

“[Jayne Ludlow, Wales manager] had just come in and she had a specific way she wanted to play. She wanted to put players in positions that best suited them and she just tried me up front," Green explains.

“I think I played my first game in the Cyprus Cup as a centre-forward and I scored a goal!

“I had to adjust to have confidence in front of goal and find the belief that Jayne had put me in a position because she thought I was good enough.

“She helped me a lot to gain confidence. It didn’t come overnight. I had to work on that.

“I just kind of kept going as a centre-forward and then I signed for Brighton. Hope [Powell, manager] had the understanding that I still had that centre-back ability in me, if she did need me, but I was a centre-forward by then.

“As you get older, you should be going from centre-forward down to defence. I seemed to go the opposite way!”

Her experience in defence helped her massively in transitioning into the new role, too.

“When I was a centre-back, I had to figure other players’ movements out. Now, I know the movements that defenders don’t like.

“When I first started as a centre-forward, that’s how my mind worked: ‘What movements doesn’t a centre-back like?’ That’s what I based my role on.”

It’s worked a treat so far. Green has eight goals in 20 games for her country, while her double against before the Christmas break helped Brighton to a massive result as they bid to stay up.

More recently, the Seagulls beat another relegation rival, , collecting three valuable points before a huge clash against leaders Arsenal this Sunday.

But Brighton are not fazed by such an opponent. After all, they battled to a goalless draw with the Gunners in the Continental Cup earlier this season, before beating them on penalties. They also took a point from title-chasing before that, in another game without a goal.

“Last season, we looked at games like that and thought, ‘We’re not going to win, but we’ll have a go’,” Green says.

“This season, we’ve gone, ‘Okay they’re Chelsea, [Manchester] United, Arsenal, but there’s nothing to say we can’t compete’.

“I think we’ve just gone in with no fear and thought, ‘We’ve got nothing to lose and a lot more to gain’.”

There will be a lot to gain in Wednesday’s clash with Man United – namely, a place in the semi-finals of the Continental Cup.

However, when Green talks about the importance of upcoming games, it’s clear in her voice which is the big one, and it’s not Arsenal or Man United.

“West Ham is going to be a massive game,” she says, with a trip to the Hammers coming after their visit to Manchester.

“At the moment, they’re one point ahead of us.

“It’s important in that game that we take three points to help us get closer to the top half of the table.”

The odds are stacked against Brighton. Three games in a week is tough for anyone, never mind when two of those games are against the WSL’s top four and you have the number of injuries that the Seagulls do.

“One thing I can say about the girls is that every time we step on the pitch, we have fight. We have character. We never give up.”

That fight is exactly what Brighton need not just this week, but for the rest of the season.

And if Green’s journey to the top is anything to go by, she’ll be bringing plenty.