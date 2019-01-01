From big prizes to the ultimate skill challenges - What is Guinness Night Football?

The ultimate night football event is coming to Africa – and you can be part of this amazing football extravaganza!

Guinness Night Football is launching in , , and with the aim of providing football lovers with the opportunity to enjoy a night of football like they have never experienced before.



Guinness has a long-standing association with football in Africa and has hosted a number of heart-pumping, turbo-charged experiences that have taken the beautiful game to new heights. Guinness Night Football will continue in that vein.

At the heart of Guinness Night Football is an epic Pan African football extravaganza that will include five-a-side football matches, football skill showcases and much more, including a chance to meet famous celebrity football fans. This finale event will bring together players and fans from all the participating countries across the continent to share in our universal love of the beautiful game.

Guinness will take the game beyond its traditional football roots and bring out the colour and vibrancy of the players, as matches and challenges will be played out in the dark, enhanced by colourful neon and lighting technology for a Night Football event like never before.

The event is designed to give players and fans alike the chance to express their unique passion for the beautiful game.

In the lead up to the Guinness Night Football Finale there will be a whole range of football activities in the participating countries. From special in-bar games with incredible prizes, through to larger football extravaganzas and skills challenges at special Fanzone events. All with an amazing and unexpected Guinness twist.

And you can join the fun!



If you want to be a part of this incredible, immersive experience, be sure to look out for details of events and in-bar activities on the Guinness social media channels and on the special goal.com Guinness Night Football hub.





