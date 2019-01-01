From big prizes to the ultimate skill challenges - Guinness Night Football has arrived in Kenya

A series of unexpected and fun football events to give players and fans across the country an extraordinary experience

Guinness has launched Guinness Night Football in , with the aim of providing football lovers with the opportunity to enjoy a range of diverse, immersive experiences like never before.

Guinness Night Football will take the game beyond traditional soccer and bring out the colour and vibrancy of the players and fans in a series of enjoyable and unforgettable activities.

Look out for details of our Fanzone events and in-bar activities on the Guinness social media channels and on Goal.com so you can be a part of this incredible experience.



What is Guinness Night Football?



Guinness Night Football is a series of diverse soccer-related events which give players and fans up and down Kenya the chance to get involved in an extraordinary experience.



Football lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of different activities, all played out in the dark under colourful neon UV and lighting technology to make the experience even more vibrant, immersive and memorable.



Specifically, there’ll be a gaming zone with a PS4, pool tables and penalty shootouts, as well as music entertainment and cheerleaders, who will excite the crowd with half-time performances.



At the heart of Guinness Night Football is an epic Pan African football extravaganza which will include five-a-side football matches, football skills showcases and much more, including a chance to meet famous celebrity football fans.





When is Guinness Night Football coming to Kenya?



Guinness Night Football arrived in Kenya with an opening event at Simba Grounds, Kisumu on October 26, before a second event at Club Leo in Machakos on November 2. It then moved on to Grill Park in Nakuru on November 16, with the winning team of each regional tournament awarded Kes 50,000, the first 1st runners-up receiving Kes 20,000, and the 2nd runners-up receiving premium merchandise.



The winning teams from each region advanced to play off in the finals in Nairobi on December 13, giving players an opportunity to prove they’re ‘made of more’, and to earn the right to participate in the Pan African Football Extravaganza event.





How can you get involved in Guinness Night Football?



When Guinness Night Football comes to town, there will be a whole range of football activities for you to be involved with.



Try your hand at special in-bar games with incredible prizes, and come and enjoy our larger football extravaganzas and skills challenges at Fanzone events… with everything delivered with an amazing Guinness twist.



Football lovers will also have the opportunity to be part of an epic Pan African football extravaganza including a five-a-side football match, football skills showcase, the chance to meet celebrities and much more.



Please do not share this article with people under the legal purchasing age for alcohol. Drink responsibly. www.DrinkIQ.com