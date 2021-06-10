From being inspired by Ronaldo's tears to becoming Man Utd talisman: The rise of Bruno Fernandes

Portugal are looking strong ahead of their European Championship title defence, with Bruno now a key part of their attack and looking to make history

July 4, 2004: As Cristiano Ronaldo stood on the pitch in tears at the Estadio da Luz, a nine-year-old Bruno Fernandes was watching at home.

Ronaldo was inconsolable as Portugal lost out to Greece in the European Championship final on home soil. That image was beamed into homes all over the world and it hit Fernandes hard.

But it also inspired him. As he told Manchester United's official website, he realised, "Okay, you will have bad games for sure, everyone has – Cristiano has had bad games, 100 per cent – but the point is, coming back from a bad game.

"Coming back with the mentality that is 'Okay I didn’t play well in that last game and I really need to do well in this one.' The mentality to do better day after day is really important for me. I’m improving a lot because of this, and that was my biggest motivation."

Indeed, while 17 years have since passed Ronaldo was left devastated by defeat in Lisbon, it is a picture that remains crystal clear in the mind of Fernandes, a player who has always kept a close eye on his idol’s career.

And while Ronaldo has come a long way since his tears in 2004, so too has Fernandes.

The midfielder's footballing journey started at FC Infesta, a club in Matosinhos, north west of Porto, where he was thrown in at centre-back to toughen him up in the harder games before being pushed into midfield against easier opposition to allow him to dominate.

From an early age, he had that steely determination that is evident in his game today and would stay long after training had finished, working on his passing, heading and also the defensive side of his game.

That work ethic has never left him. He is one of five Manchester United stars who regularly stay after training to work on their technique and has even been told to go home on occasion by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After the home win against LASK in the Europa League last season, when he was an unused substitute, he was the final player to leave the pitch as he continued to work on his shooting from range.

His dedication to his craft began at an early age. When he was a child, Fernandes would, like many others, practice on the street for up to eight hours a day.

He made a move to Boavista when he was 10 and he credits his family – his brother, cousins, uncle and dad – for giving him a winning mentality.

Indeed, those recent stories about the playmaker staying behind after training are nothing new; he used to do exactly the same thing as a young boy, working on his set pieces long after everyone else had left.

His form for Boavista caught the eye of a scout from Serie B side Novara and, before he had even made his first-team debut at the Estadio do Bessa, an agreement had been reached over a €40,000 (£35,000/$49,000) transfer.

Fernandes was on his way to Italy – at just 17 years of age.

“From June to February, I had €50 that my mother gave me when I left Portugal,” Fernandes told Portuguese newspaper Record. “Arriving in Novara, not knowing anyone, not talking the language, having no one who could translate what had to be done, it was very difficult.”

However, the shy Fernandes immediately became an important part of the team and managed to transform Novara from relegation-battlers to play-off contenders in only half a season.

At 19, he made the move to Udinese and then had a stint at Sampdoria before joining Sporting CP, which is where he really started to turn heads.

“It was an excellent first impression,” former team-mate Jefferson told Goal. “He immediately stood out because of his will and determination.

“The coaches always used to tell him to leave and go home but he would always reply saying: ‘Just one more, I’ll stay a little longer.'"

“Bruno was always very dedicated in training, he wanted to train all of the time to improve skills,” former Sporting assistant manager Nuno Presume added. "Bruno has a well-placed shot, a very good short and long pass and, without the ball, he puts pressure on his opponents very well.

“He also brought leadership, on and off the field, to the team, and was always demanding and rigorous. He had a great passion for training and for the game.”

Those watching Bruno in the Premier League have also witnessed his fiery temper when things aren’t going how he would like.

“He shouted at me several times, it’s normal,” Jefferson said laughing. “He doesn't like to lose. He always wants the ball.”

He put up astonishing numbers over two-and-a-half seasons at Sporting – 63 goals and 43 assists in 137 games – and caught the eye of United scouts. After an emotional goodbye in Portugal, he packed his bags and arrived at Old Trafford.

“The way he was playing, the move didn’t surprise me at all,” Jefferson admitted.

While his former team-mates were not surprised at his quality, the impact he had in England was incredible. He had an immediate transformative effect on Solskjaer’s side, propelling them into the Champions League places.

As a result, he has already earned comparisons with a number of United legends, including Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He does definitely have that (Ronaldo) presence,” Solskjaer said. “He has that influence and impact on his team-mates. We can just look at the results since he’s come in. He’s got lots of energy, leadership; he’s a team player, which is a key here now for us going forward.”

Those leadership qualities led to him being given the captain's armband for the first time in October 2020, in a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Solskjaer announced the decision in his pre-match press conference while Fernandes was in attendance, and it caught the Portugal international off guard.

His pleasant surprise inspired numerous memes but Bruno was so concerned about how his reaction could have been interpreted that he asked club staff to ensure the clip didn't get out. He had nothing to worry about, though. Everyone was delighted for him. It was an honour and responsibility he fully deserved.

“I think it’s something natural in me," Fernandes said about being a leader in the team. “I don’t do anything like saying: ‘I want to be a leader or I want to do things in a different way'. It’s the way I am. It’s something that’s in my game.

"Sometimes, you have to improve and you need leadership from different players in different modes. For me, the point is helping everyone with my voice when I can, but also with my energy and everything I do in the game.

"The most important thing for me is helping my team-mates in any way I can. If it’s with my voice, then it’s with my voice. If it’s with my energy, then it’s with my energy.”

While he is the key to United’s success, he is one of many important cogs when it comes to the national team. Coach Fernando Santos has an abundance of attacking talent to choose from as he prepares for the start of this summer's European Championship.

“Fernandes will be key but in terms of creating and the end product, they’ve got some fliers up front: [Diogo] Jota, Joao Felix and Ronaldo as well,” former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand told Goal. "If you can put the ball in dangerous areas for these guys, they will score goals."

And Fernandes will obviously have a vital role to play in that regard.

“Bruno, Bernardo [Silva] and Diogo Jota are very important players to support Ronaldo in attack. I believe Bruno will have a big Euros,” Presume said.

Bruno has had his head down and is preparing well. The 26-year-old has got over the heartache of the Europa League final in Gdansk – where he was left in tears after United lost on penalties to Villarreal – by going on a five-day holiday with his wife and two daughters.

Since then, his focus has been on the national team. And despite a relentless season, he is said to be feeling fresh ahead of an important few weeks.

Ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Hungary, he will be thinking of his family as he looks to help Portugal retain their European crown. But the memory of Ronaldo’s tears will also be driving him on. Same as always.