‘From 16 to five points’ – Gor Mahia’s Vaz Pinto starts to smell FKF title

The Portuguese tactician reveals to Goal they are more than focused to retain the top-flight title after reducing the gap

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has stated they are on the right track to retain the FKF Premier League title after securing a 1-0 win against Sofapaka on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions needed a second-half goal courtesy of Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu to edge out Batoto ba Mungu at Thika Municipal Stadium and stretch their winning run in the top-flight to seven matches in a row.

The slim win also enabled K’Ogalo to cut KCB’s lead at the top of the 18-team table to five points and they still have one match in hand.

The Portuguese tactician has told Goal with the gap between them and the table leaders reducing drastically in the past two weeks, K’Ogalo are firmly on the right path to win a record fourth straight title.

What has been said?

“A few weeks ago, the top team was ahead of us with 16 points but after yesterday's [Sunday] result, the gap is now five points, it means we can still believe, we don’t need to lose hope,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

“We now have five points to KCB and we have a game in hand so we are happy about the improvement of the team and we are more close to the top and we are happy because before we had 16 points to reach the top.

“16 is a lot of points but now we are more close because it is a gap of five points and we are happy the team is growing and improving in each and every match but we know we need to keep the focus to achieve our goals.”

Can Pinto earn Gor fans the title?

On whether he can win K’Ogalo fans the title, Vaz Pinto said: “What we can promise the fans is always commitment, always focus in our work.

“Because, that is what we can promise them, what we need to control is our work, nothing else but about the recent good results, this is as a consequence of our good work and we believe if we keep the focus we can be there.

“It is possible when it was 16 points I had the belief [we can catch up] and now it is five points, and a game in hand, so I believe more than before that we will make it, but as I said we must put our focus on our job and be committed to tackle game by game and improve as a team and as a family.”

The win pushed Gor Mahia to third on the table with 37 points from 19 matches while KCB are top with 42 points from 20 matches.

K’Ogalo will next take on Wazito FC in another league assignment on Wednesday.