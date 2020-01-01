Friendly win shouldn’t make AFC Leopards over-confident against Tusker - Kamura

The two former champions will face off in the opening match of the 2020/21 season in Nairobi

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has warned his teammates not to be over-confident ahead of their opening Football Federation Premier League tie against .

They clashed in a friendly match on November 13 where the former emerged 2-0 winners.

“We are confident but not over-confident as we do not look at the friendly match. That was just a test match during the pre-season,” the centre-back told the club’s Online TV.

“Tusker were doing and testing something and we were testing our tactics but it was good we won in order to build our confidence.”

The skipper also spoke about their preparations for 2020/21 which will see footballers take to the pitch yet again after the suspension that lasted over eight months due to the coronavirus.

“I would not talk about our opponent for Saturday but I would talk about how we have prepared. It has been over two months preparing for the league and finally, the time has now come,” he added.

“The morale is high and the team spirit is at the best level as one can see from the training. We have been training well and are really looking forward to working hard for the three points.

“The points will be key for us as we have to start the league well. Last season, we did a good job due to everyone’s individual push and effort.

“This is another game that has not been played but we know Tusker very well. We will do our part and work hard to get the three points because that is the most important thing in a game.”

The Ingwe supporters, just like the other club’s fans, will not be able to watch the game but Kamura has promised them good results while they are away.

“We will miss our fans but the most important thing is to give them a good performance,” the former defender concluded.

“We are going to play like they are there. Pushing ourselves for a win is the only way to make them happy until they will be allowed to come back.”

The AFC Leopards home match against Tusker will be broadcast by new league partner, StarTimes.