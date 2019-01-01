Fresh hurdle for FKF elections as Mwaura seeks removal of election board members

The plaintiff wants two overseers barred from conducting upcoming national polls with the case set to be heard on Monday

The Football Federation (FKF) national elections are facing a fresh hurdle after George Mwaura Mungai moved to court to seek the removal of members of the electoral board.

Mwaura is looking to have chairman Edwin Wamukoya and member Elynah Shiveka barred from overseeing the December polls with the matter certified as urgent by a Nairobi court.

“Take notice that the above case has been fixed for hearing on 23/10/2019 at 9:00 am at the Judicial Review Division Court at Nairobi,” read the letter addressed to FKF and seen by Goal.

“If no appearance is made on your behalf, by yourself or by your advocate or someone authorised by law to act for you, the case will be heard and decided in your absence notwithstanding.”

The letter, however, failed to give specific reasons as to why Mwaura wants the duo out.

The election board has Eunice Lumalla, who is the secretary, Abdi Said and Robert Nyakundi as members, and was appointed to oversee nomination and verification of candidates in earnest before the actual polls.

“Integrity will be judged by you as the members of this board have taken an oath. We are committed to not only running a free and fair election but also ensuring eligible candidates are not locked out and disputes are resolved timely,” Wamukoya, as quoted by FKF's website, had earlier promised.

The preliminary list of verified candidates is expected to be made public on October 21.

Already aspirants from Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Makueni, West Pokot, Turkana, Meru, Isiolo, Marsabit, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Baringo, Laikipia, and Nakuru counties had presented their nomination papers to the Wamukoya-led board.