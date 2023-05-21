Frenkie de Jong explains why Man Utd transfer did not happen & his hopes for the future at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has explained why a 2022 transfer to Manchester United did not happen, with the Dutchman fully committed to Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international has seen his future called into question across the last two transfer windows, with there plenty of speculation to suggest that he could be heading out of Camp Nou. Premier League giants United led that charge at one stage, with Erik ten Hag eager to be reunited at Old Trafford with a player that he previously worked with at Ajax. No deal was done, though, and De Jong insists that he never gave any thought to severing ties with the newly-crowned La Liga champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Jong has told NOS of why he snubbed a switch to England and what he hopes the future will look like for him in Catalunya and with the Dutch national team: “Manchester United already spoke with Barcelona [last summer] despite the fact that I wanted to stay here. The club was in a difficult situation. They were able to sell me for a big fee, and they wanted to do this, but I did not want to leave so I stayed. If everything goes well for me and for the club, then I want to stay here for as long as possible. I have won the league here so now there is just one thing left for me to win this season, and that's the Nations League [with the Netherlands]. It's not the Euros or a World Cup, but I think it would be a nice sign if we manage to win it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Jong still has three years left to run on his contract at Barcelona, meaning that they were never under pressure to sell, and there are now reports claiming that discussions over fresh terms could soon be opened.

WHAT NEXT? De Jong joined Barca from Ajax in 2019 and he has taken in 180 appearances for the club, with the expectation being that he will help to fill the void created by the imminent departure of Sergio Busquets – with the World Cup winner about to leave as a free agent.