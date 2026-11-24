Frenkie de Jong revealed how training-ground experiments under Hansi Flick led to his unexpected deployment as a Barcelona centre-back against Alaves. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sabah FK, the Dutchman also insisted his bond with Flick remains strong as he pushes to reclaim a regular starting spot.
De Jong reveals how Flick turned him into a centre-back
Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong opened up on his unexpected shift into central defence, revealing how head coach Hansi Flick tested him in the position during training before deploying him there against Alaves. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie against Sabah FK, the 29-year-old embraced his defensive duties despite viewing himself primarily as a midfielder.
"In some training sessions, he had put me at centre-back. To see how it would go, and against Alaves, I think he thought he needed me there. And he put me there," De Jong explained. "I consider myself a midfielder, it's where I feel most comfortable and where I've always played. But if the manager thinks so or the team needs me in another position, I'll play wherever needed."
Strong bond with Flick and push for a starting berth
Having become the Dutch player with the most appearances in Barcelona history after surpassing Phillip Cocu in April 2026, De Jong has worked his way back to peak fitness following an injury layoff. Addressing questions over summer captaincy developments and competition for places, he insisted his relationship with Flick is solid and made clear he intends to start regularly.
"I've spoken a lot about the injury and what happened in the summer... I won't go into that again. My relationship with the manager is good. I feel good, strong, and I'm trying to focus on what's happening in the present," De Jong said. "I had the injury, I'm back, and I feel great. We'll see how it goes... I feel good and I have a lot of confidence in myself. I'm fine and I show it in matches and training. I want to be a starter, as always."
Embracing versatility amid a demanding schedule
De Jong, who extended his contract at Camp Nou until 2029 in October 2025, stressed that playing for Barcelona requires constantly proving your value across a gruelling calendar of two or three fixtures per week.
"I feel good, strong, confident... at Barca you have to prove your worth," he said. "We're used to playing a lot of games, it's the same every year. There are two or three games a week, we're prepared for it. We might get tired, but we have energy and we're used to playing a lot of games."
Versatility crucial for record-breaking Baku trip
Barcelona travel 3,970 kilometres to Baku for the longest European away trip in club history, surpassing their 3,725-kilometre journeys to Kazan in 2009 and 2010.
Sitting fifth in the Champions League league phase and three points clear atop La Liga after Sunday's 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal, Flick will value De Jong's tactical adaptability against 31st-placed Sabah FK with Lamine Yamal ruled out by a minor ankle issue.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.