French police investigate suspected insider trading after Polymarket bets predicted the exact Ballon d'Or top five

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French police are investigating suspected insider trading after a series of bets correctly predicted the exact order of the top five in last month's men's Ballon d'Or. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Lionel Messi finished in the order backed by 12 accounts on a prediction market, while organisers France Football insist the winner is chosen by an independent vote.

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French police probe Polymarket bets on Ballon d'Or

French police are investigating suspected insider trading after 12 accounts on the prediction market Polymarket successfully predicted the exact order of the top five male finishers at last month's Ballon d'Or. Kane was crowned the winner ahead of Mbappe, Yamal, Rodri and Messi, while Alexia Putellas won the women's award.

As first reported by French outlet Upside and later verified by The Athletic, €250,000 was wagered across the accounts, with profits of almost €200,000. A source in French law enforcement added that the way the bettors managed their positions within the market also suggested potential insider trading.

Ballon d'Or organisers warned before result was confirmed

France Football, who organise the Ballon d'Or, were warned about the betting irregularities before the result was confirmed. After the announcement, they launched their own investigation and contacted the SCCJ (Central Racing and Gaming Service), the department of the French police responsible for gambling.

According to Upside, the accounts were created between October 1 and 20, with seven of them betting on no other market and six placing stakes within 15 minutes of being set up. One account, kraben006, bought Kane to win at 37 cents, sold at 67 and reinvested in the exact-position markets, including Yamal in third.

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France Football insist Ballon d'Or integrity is 'absolute priority'

France Football have insisted the award is decided independently. "The integrity of the Ballon d'Or is an absolute priority for France Football," a Ballon d'Or spokesperson told The Athletic. "We would like to reiterate that the winner is selected through an independent vote.

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"Be sure that we take these allegations of leaked results and potentially fraudulent betting very seriously. Investigations are underway to establish the facts, and determine any potential responsibility. We are in the process of filing a complaint with the relevant police authorities. As investigations are ongoing, no further details can be shared at this stage."

What next for the Ballon d'Or betting investigation?

France Football will now file their complaint with the police, while the SCCJ and Polymarket have been contacted for comment.

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The case adds to the growing scrutiny of prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi, which carry a higher risk of insider trading due to a lack of regulatory oversight. Several US states have taken legal action against them, in cases likely to head to the Supreme Court.