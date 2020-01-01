French Cup: Keita Balde’s brace powers Monaco past St-Pryve St-Hilaire

The Senegal international was on target twice as the Red and Whites defeated the fourth tier side to reach the next round of the competition

are through to the French Cup Round of 16 after a 3-1 victory over St-Pryve St-Hilaire on Monday evening, with Keita Balde netting a brace.

Having eliminated FC in the Round of 64, the fourth division outfit came into the clash full of hopes; however, they bowed to a superior Red and Whites.

Balde handed Robert Moreno’s men an early lead after beating goalkeeper Charles-Henry Chatelin in the 12th minute.

The Senegalese completed his double 17 minutes later thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder’s assist. Nine minutes into the half time break, Yedder made it 3-0 with Ruben Aguilar the provider.

In a rather quiet second half, the hosts pulled one goal back through Carnejy Antoine with eight minutes left to play, however, that could not stop them from crashing out of the tournament.

Guinea's Djibril Paye, Burkina Faso's Aboubacar Ouattara, and Cote d'Ivoire's Fabrice Seidou were in action from start to finish for Baptiste Ridire’s team, while Alexandre Obambot was replaced by Hermann Esmel in the 56th minute.

Balde will now shift focus on helping Monaco defeat when they come calling at Stade Louis II on Saturday.

With 29 points from 20 league games, Moreno’s team sits in ninth place in the French topflight.