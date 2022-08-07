French club Chamois threaten legal action against DR Congo FA after announcing Desabre as new coach

The Ligue 2 side denied being in contact with the Democratic Republic of Congo over the appointment of the Frenchman as their national team tactician

French Ligue 2 side Chamois have threatened to take legal action against the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofa) after it named Frenchman Sebastien Desabre as new national team coach.

Fecofa had on Saturday announced that it had reached an agreement with Desabre to take over as the Leopards tactician following the sacking of former Egypt coach Hector Cuper who was dismissed in June.

“The Congolese Federation of Football Association has just revealed the name of the successor to Hector Raul Cuper at the head of the senior A national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Fecofa said via a statement on its website.

“His name is Sebastien Desabre. The decision was taken during the meeting of the executive committee of the federation held this Saturday, August 6, 2022. The 46-year-old French technician has coached several African clubs including Pyramids and WAC, as well as the Ugandan national team,” the statement added.

However, Chamois denied ever agreeing to the deal or granting Desabre permission to join the DRC, threatening to take legal action against Fecofa.

“Following information published today on the official website of the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofa), announcing the appointment of Sebastien Desabre as coach, Chamois Niortais Football Club expresses its surprise and wishes to clarify the situation,” the club said.

“Chamois Niortais Football Club has never been in contact with Fecofa regarding its coach Sebastien Desabre and reiterates its desire to keep him beyond his current contract.”

“Furthermore, Chamois Niortais Football Club reserves the right to take any legal action against the Congolese Football Federation following the particularly unwelcome publication of this “official” announcement on the day of its first home match of the 2022/2023 Ligue 2 season.”

Desabre has been coach of Chamois since 2020 and took them to 13th place in the French second division last season. They were thrashed 4-1 at home by Bastian in Saturday’s league clash.

The tactician handled Uganda between 2018 and 2019, helping the Cranes qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they reached the Round of 16 before bowing out following defeat to Senegal.

His contract was terminated shortly after before he went on to have brief spells with Egyptian side Pyramid and Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca after which he left to return home and join Chamois.

The Leopards have been without a coach since June when Cuper was dismissed following a 2-1 defeat to Sudan in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.