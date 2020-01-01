Free-scoring Olunga hands Kashiwa Reysol slim win against Sanfrecce Hiroshima

The goal is a great boost in the striker’s bid to win the Golden Boot award in his maiden appearance in Japan’s top-tier

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga scored the goal that handed Kashiwa Reysol a 1-0 victory against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in a J1 League tie on Wednesday.

The forward netted in the 17th minute with an assist from Hiroto Goya to help Kashiwa Reysol pick up their first win after three games without one.

It is Olunga’s 27th goal in the Japanese top tier as he remains the clear candidate to clinch the Golden Boot award.

Olunga has been in top form for the Kashiwa side from last season right into the current one. In the J2 League, where he finished as the Golden Boot runner up and Kashiwa Reysol’s top scorer, the former Thika United striker had 27 goals.

He carried the stellar form into the ongoing campaign, where Kawasaki Frontale have been already declared champions, as he has been leading the scorer’s chart for a considerable period now.

The 26-year-old striker was named in the October team of the month when he scored six goals – of which four of them came from two matches. The centre-forward was on target twice when Kashiwa Reysol defeated Yokohama FC 3-0 on October 3.

He also registered a brace against Vissel Kobe on October 10 as his side picked up a 4-3 win against the league rivals. His stellar form also saw him get a goal against Shonan Bellmare on October 18 and the last goal of that month came against Gamba Osaka although Kashiwa Reysol on October 24.

His form, however, was not of any help to Harambee Stars during the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros as his side was hit by a number of coronavirus cases thereby restricting his movement.

ended up drawing 1-1 at home before going down 2-1 in Moroni in the second game. His presence would have been of advantage to the national side as they were chasing points that would have almost guaranteed them a place in the next Afcon finals in .

Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee ended up deploying JS Kabyle’s Masoud Juma, who scored in Nairobi, and John Makwatta of Zesco United against the Afcon qualifier rivals.

The next challenge for Olunga and Kashiwa Reysol will be a tie against champions Kawasaki Frontale on December 19.