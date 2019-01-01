Free-scoring Liverpool make Premier League history as Mane & Salah down Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp's side stretched their run of successive wins to 14 during a meeting with the Magpies, with a new record set in the process at Anfield

Free-scoring made Premier League history in a 3-1 victory over Newcastle inspired by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side decided to make things interesting in their first outing after the international break.

Newcastle were given a goal start, with Jetro Willems crashing home a spectacular opener.

Once into their stride, Liverpool ensured that there would be no more gifts for the Magpies.

Two prolific Reds turned the tie on its head, with Mane netting another brace to maintain his stunning start to the season.

Salah also got in on the act, with the Egyptian having now been involved in 50 Premier League goals at Anfield – including assists.

Klopp’s side eased their way over the line in the end, with a 14th successive victory in the English top-flight secured.

That is already a club-best mark, while they have now become the first team to achieve that feat while netting more than once in each of their successes.

14 - Liverpool are the first team in top-flight history to win 14 consecutive matches while scoring more than once in each win. Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/dlZLvjjS4Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Premier League rivals are finding it impossible to contain Klopp’s side.

Mane and Salah have been the star turns of late, but Roberto Firmino also offered another indication of what he is capable of when replacing the injured Divock Origi.

That fearsome front three carried the Reds agonisingly close to title glory in 2018-19, with the intention being to go one better this season.

The Reds are going about their business in the best possible manner.

It is 30 years since they last claimed the English top-flight crown, but they are closing in another record set by Kenny Dalglish’s class of 1990.

As things stand, Liverpool have gone 22 consecutive Premier League games unbeaten.

Back in 1990, between March and November of that calendar year, an iconic Reds team of the past managed to go through 23 fixtures without coming unstuck.

Klopp’s men will get the chance to match that mark when they return to domestic action next weekend away at .

Prior to taking in a trip to Stamford Bridge, the Reds must first focus on opening the defence of their with a first group stage outing of 2019-20 against .