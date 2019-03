Fredrick Odhiambo starts as Gor Mahia name squad to face Zamalek

K’Ogalo is second in Group D, with only three points separating the top team and Petro Atletico at the bottom

Fredrick Odhiambo has been handed a second Caf Confederation Cup match as takes on .

Odhiambo had a brilliant game in K’Ogalo’s 1-0 defeat to Hussein Dey last Sunday and coach Hassan Oktay has handed him the gloves ahead of Shaban Odhoji.

Odhoji will start from the bench alongside striker Dennis Oliech and Nicholas Kipkirui. Jacques Tuyisenge and Samuel Onyango will lead the attack.

Gor Mahia XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Haron Shakava, Charles Momanyi, Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Miguna, Jacques Tuisenge, Francis Kahata and Samuel Onyango.

Reserves: Shaban Odhoji, Paskal Ogweno, Benard Ondiek, George Odhiambo, Erissa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkiruin and Dennis Oliech.