‘I felt a bit sick’ - Freddie Ljungberg slams ‘stupid’ Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd crisis deepens at Chelsea

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Freddie Ljungberg has strongly criticised Lisandro Martinez after the defender's red card during Manchester United's painful defeat to Chelsea. The former Arsenal winger admitted the reckless dismissal made him feel sick, claiming the squad is actively letting down under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

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Martinez sent off in Chelsea defeat

United's dismal run of form continued as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The result extended their winless streak to nine matches across all competitions and heaped further pressure on Carrick.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Xabi Alonso’s side early in the second half. Shortly after, Martinez picked up two quickfire yellow cards, leaving his team a man down and conceding a penalty in the process. Cole Palmer confidently converted from the spot to secure the three points.

The victory propelled Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Red Devils remain languishing near the bottom of the table, sitting above the relegation zone solely on goal difference.

Ljungberg sickened by reckless behaviour

The manner of the defeat has sparked intense criticism, particularly directed at Martinez. Ljungberg, speaking on Viaplay, took the opportunity to lambast the defender for his severe lack of discipline. The Arsenal legend felt the centre-back abandoned his responsibilities during a critical moment for the club.

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"How they behave, Martinez doing what he did, I was there and I felt a bit sick," Ljungberg revealed. "I’ve seen this quite a few times when he does stupid things, doesn’t think about the team first. They let him down."

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Carrick let down by underperforming squad

Prior to the weekend, widespread reports suggested Carrick would be given time to turn the season around. However, the capitulation in London has raised fresh questions about his ability to motivate the dressing room. Ljungberg believes the criticism aimed directly at the manager is misplaced, arguing that the players must take responsibility for their dreadful start to the campaign. He expressed significant sympathy for the United boss.

"I feel, when I look at that, I feel sorry for Michael Carrick," Ljungberg explained. "Everybody is slaughtering Carrick in the media and stuff, 'Is he good enough as a coach, this and that', the players are not doing it."

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Huge week awaits struggling United

Carrick must now find a way to rally his depleted squad ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. The Red Devils will desperately look to stop the rot when they return to Champions League action on Tuesday.

They welcome Roma to Old Trafford, providing a brief distraction from their domestic nightmare. A positive result in Europe could serve as a vital catalyst to rebuild confidence within the squad.

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Following their European commitments, attention quickly turns back to the Premier League. United face another tough test this weekend when they host Aston Villa, knowing a victory is desperately needed to pull away from the drop zone.