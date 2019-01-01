Fred hit on head by object as Man City fans target Man Utd midfielder as he prepared to take corner
Saturday’s Manchester derby saw passions in the stands boil over as Manchester United midfielder Fred was hit by an object thrown from the crowd.
With Manchester City trailing 2-0 with around a third of the match still to play, United’s Fred and Jesse Lingard protested to match referee Anthony Taylor as objects including lighters and water bottles were being thrown onto the pitch as they prepared to take a corner.
One object appeared to strike the Brazilian Fred on the back of the head, as City fans’ frustrations at a disappointing performance took an unacceptable turn.
The corner was eventually taken as the shower of missiles being targeted at the pitch let up - though both players were still faced by a barrage of insults from the fans by the corner flag.
More to follow…