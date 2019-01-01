Fred Ambani: Wazito responded to wake-up call in NSL

Victories for Wazito, Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima mean the title winner will be decided on the final day

As the National Super League (NSL) goes to the final day, Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has stated that teams promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) will not be easy opponents.

Wazito need a victory from their last match against St Joseph in order to be crowned NSL champions and earn automatic promotion to the KPL.

They lead the log with 78 points after their 4-1 win over FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.

"Teams that will finally clinch promotion will have prepared themselves for challenges in the KPL. NSL is a tough league and any team rising to join the top league is always prepared. But, for now, we have one more game and we are focused on it and only thinking about how to secure a win," Ambani told the club's website.

"Talanta is a good team and they really gave us tough competition. Coach Juma Abdalla is an experienced guy and you would trust his team not to be an easy rival.

Nairobi Stima defeated Wazito 5-3 in a recent league match which kept the pressure on the latter club.

"When we were beaten by Nairobi Stima I pointed out to my players that that should act as a wake-up call and indeed we have responded by winning the match against FC Talanta," added Ambani.

Meanwhile, Talanta head coach Abdalla has explained why his team fell to Wazito.

Article continues below

"We played with pressure and that meant we could not settle [down] in both the first half and the second half. The simple mistakes that we also made gave Wazito chances to punish us. I had warned the team that Wazito have experienced players who will punish us if we committed the mistakes as we unfortunately did," Abdalla told the press after the match.

He added that he will beef up his team in the upcoming transfer window as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.

"We will scout one or two players to beef up the team but the players we have are also good, only that we would want to strengthen a few areas of concern," he concluded.