Fred Ambani: Wazito players can replicate NSL success in KPL

Ambani helped Wazito win the NSL title and gain automatic promotion to KPL after a season in the second-tier

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani believes his current crop of players have what it takes to perform in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The youthful tactician helped the National Super League (NSL) side to promotion after finishing top of the table with 81 points from 38 games.

Speaking to reporters after his side's final match of the season against St. Joseph's Youth FC at Camp Toyoyo, Ambani said there is enough quality in the team to perform at the greater level.

"These players have been wonderful, they have been exceptional this season and that is why we have managed to win the league," Ambani said.

"It has been a continuous process that has been made possible by each and every player here so saying we will release a big percentage is not logical."

"They have what it takes to be successful at the top, so we will just strengthen the team, not weaken it."

Ambani has also thanked the management for helping the team achieve its target.

"The National Super League is not easy, and we are happy to have achieved our objective. The management has been supportive and has motivated us and the players in every aspect," he concluded.

Kisumu All-Stars are the other team which gained automatic promotion to the top tier after finishing second in the NSL.