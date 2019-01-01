Fred Ambani: Wazito are defending and scoring all over the field

Wazito have scored 58 goals so far while they have conceded 28 in the National Super League

Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has hailed his team for keeping yet another cleansheet, this time against Green Commandoes.

The club thrashed the 19th-placed Green Commandoes 6-0 and Ambani revealed his satisfaction with the performance on Saturday.

"The fact that we have scored a lot of goals and conceded none means that whatever we have been working on is being implemented on the pitch. I have always been telling my players that the best way to win is to make sure you are tight at the back and you are efficient up front," he told Goal.

"We have been scoring our goals from almost every part of the pitch and I am sure that has been a big challenge for our opponents to cope with. It is difficult to strategize on marking a team which is firing salvo from almost every corner and that has been our advantage so far."

Wazito top the National Super League table after Round 33 of action and Ambani believes they have what it take to challenge in the , should they eventually get promoted.

"We are still very much chasing the dream and we believe we will achieve it at the end. If we make it into the top flight, I know we have players with experience to help us cope with the challenges that come," he added.

"Victor Ndinya has been at , Teddy Osok has played for and and Wilson Anekeya was a dependable player for Thika United and also Amos Asembeka has enough experience to lead us if we will eventually confirm our place."

Before signing for Wazito Asembeka was playing for where he joined from . Anekeya had a short stint last year with Kakamega before he joined Wazito.

The club will next play against Thika United at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.