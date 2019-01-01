Fred Ambani warns Wazito against slip ups as National Super League hits the homestretch

The promotion race is a tight affair as Kisumu All-Stars, Ushuru, Kenya Police and Nairobi Stima are all in contention to move up to the KPL

Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has admitted that they cannot afford to lose any of the remaining matches if they want to keep their promotion dream alive.

Only nine games are remaining in the current National Super League (NSL) season and Ambani is aware that any defeat will give their opponents an advantage in the race to promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

They are second on the log behind Kisumu All-Stars, only on goal difference, as they both have 60 points.

“We can’t afford to lose any match now because the race is very tight and we are looking forward to winning the remaining matches. The boys know well that the race is tightening every other day especially considering how our opponents are performing,” Ambani told Goal.

Ambani was elated by how sharp his strike force has become after they enjoyed a scoring spree against Kisumu All-Stars and Coast Stima.

They managed to dispatch the Kisumu-based side 4-0 at Moi Stadium before defeating Coast Stima 4-2 at Camp Toyoyo in week 29 of the NSL.

“We have scored eight goals in the last two matches and that shows the team is adapting into the new system seamlessly. Winning matches with this kind of results are good for us at this juncture of the season," Ambani continued.

Wazito will play Modern Coast at Serani Grounds on May 1 without the services of Joe Waithera and Eric Odhiambo.