Fred Ambani warns Wazito from reading an anything from draw between Kisumu All-Stars and Ushuru

If Wazito win their match on Sunday, they will go top with one point more than Kisumu All-Stars

Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has warned that the goalless draw between Kisumu All-Stars and Ushuru will not be an advantage if his side don’t win against Fortune Sacco.

If Wazito win their match on Sunday, they would overtake Kisumu All-Stars at the top of the National Super League table by a point.

All-Stars, Wazito, Nairobi Stima and mathematically, Ushuru and Police are all in contention to win promotion to the Kenyan top-flight at the end of the season.

“We cannot take that result as an advantage as at now because we have to win first before we see that draw as a favourable outcome on our side. In fact, it may add pressure on our side because we feel that we might also draw and finally fail to reclaim the lead,” Ambani told Goal.

“The state of the playing ground is always a challenge for many teams and is a big worry especially for us. You see, Wazito always like putting the ball on the ground when playing and if the surface is rugged then even applying that kind of football becomes hard.”

Ambani is also prepated for Thika Sub-County Stadium to turn muddy should it rain during their week 32 match.

“We also expect to face challenges at Thika Stadium because it is a rainy season and the state of the pitch might be muddily posing an extra problem for us," Ambani explained.

"The moment you find a playing surface not favourable to the usual style of play, then sometimes you need to change players and have those who can adapt easily to it on the pitch."

Article continues below

The gaffer added that his side has to respect their opponents if they are to avoid an unexpected loss as they did against Eldoret Youth and Modern Coast earlier.

“Fortune Sacco is not going to be an easy team as I always say, NSL is a tough league and anything surprising happening cannot be ruled out,” he concluded.

"You can remember that we lost to Eldoret Youth and also to Modern Coast Rangers, matches that looked winnable for us but that was not the case at the end."