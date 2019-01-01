Fred Ambani: Two matches without a win is a huge concern for Wazito FC

The big-spending newcomers’ coach admits he is upset with how the team has started life in the top league this campaign

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani has admitted he is concerned with the team’s winless start to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The big-spending Wazito, who returned to the top-flight after winning the National Super League (NSL) last season, have played two matches so far managing to get a 1-1 draw against and a 0-0 draw against .

Ahead of their third match where they are set to face AFC , coach Ambani feels they have to turn around their season by starting to win matches.

“I am not happy when I look at the table standing, I just feel we have not started well,” Ambani told reporters on Saturday.

“It is not about the position we are in but the winless run which we have so far from the two matches played. I have asked my players to do something, we must start to win matches and there are no two ways about it.”

Ambani believes a win against Ingwe will help improve their position on the log and also announce their intentions of wrestling the title from .

“At the end of 90 minutes, we need maximum points against AFC Leopards, it will help us to improve on our current position on the table and show our ambitions of going for the title,” Ambani continued.

Ambani also confirmed key players Joe Odera and Derrick Onyango will miss the match at Bukhungu Stadium.

“We only have two injury concerns, Joe [Odera] and Derrick [Onyango] will miss the match, but I am not worried because we have good depth and I am sure the players in the squad will rise to the occasion and carry the day.”

The last time two sides faced each other, Wazito FC beat Ingwe 1-0 in a pre-season friendly.