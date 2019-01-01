Fred Ambani to tap on the experience of Stanley Okumbi at Wazito

Wazito hired the services of the former Harambee Stars coach to help them secure promotion to top flight next season

Fred Ambani says he is not under pressure to perform as the new coach at Wazito.

The tactician was appointed last week to take over from fired Mohammed Mchulla with Stanley Okumbi taking the Technical Director's post. Ambani, who has served as Nairobi Stima's assistant coach, is optimistic of a good run in the second leg as they aim at returning to the top tier.

“I am not under pressure to perform; it is a role that is collectively done. In the end, we succeed as a team and that is what we want. It means more responsibilities to me but so far so good, everyone is cooperating well, and that makes it easier for me.”

Ambani has also said the players will have to do their part to avoid dropping points in the National Super League.

“We have a target of making it back to the Kenyan Premier League by the end of the season and everyone is aware of that. The players should also do their part on the pitch and fight for the team,” Ambani told Goal.

Wazito is joint top with 44 points and has a better chance of making it to the top tier by virtue of finishing in the top two positions.