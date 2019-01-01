Fred Ambani reveals why Wazito FC struggled in their initial games
Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani has revealed the team had not gelled properly leading to early struggles in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).
The promoted side started their top tier campaign with a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar before registering a goalless draw away to Western Stima and later on falling to AFC Leopards by a solitary goal. Last weekend, the KPL newcomers put on an excellent show to defeat Zoo Kericho 2-0.
Goals from Victor Ndinya and Elvis Rupia were enough to hand the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions maximum points. The youthful Ambani is delighted with the way his charges played.
"I am delighted with Sunday's win, it was well deserved and we are happy about it," the coach told Goal on Monday.
"To be honest, I have never had any doubts with the players, it is just that we had not gelled properly and it is the reason we struggled to score. Even the initial matches, we played well, but the end product was missing, and I am happy we delivered last weekend."
Ambani is optimistic the team will perform even better in their forthcoming assignments.
"The win against Zoo is a confidence builder for us, I believe we will be better in our next game. The pressure is off, and we can now fully concentrate on the pitch to grind positive results," the coach concluded.
Wazito will be away against Mathare United in their next KPL match next weekend.