Fred Ambani reveals why Wazito FC struggled in their initial games

The KPL newcomers registered their first win last weekend and the tactician believes more are coming

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani has revealed the team had not gelled properly leading to early struggles in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The promoted side started their top tier campaign with a 1-1 draw against before registering a goalless draw away to and later on falling to AFC by a solitary goal. Last weekend, the KPL newcomers put on an excellent show to defeat 2-0.

Goals from Victor Ndinya and Elvis Rupia were enough to hand the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions maximum points. The youthful Ambani is delighted with the way his charges played.

"I am delighted with Sunday's win, it was well deserved and we are happy about it," the coach told Goal on Monday.

"To be honest, I have never had any doubts with the players, it is just that we had not gelled properly and it is the reason we struggled to score. Even the initial matches, we played well, but the end product was missing, and I am happy we delivered last weekend."

Ambani is optimistic the team will perform even better in their forthcoming assignments.

"The win against Zoo is a confidence builder for us, I believe we will be better in our next game. The pressure is off, and we can now fully concentrate on the pitch to grind positive results," the coach concluded.

Wazito will be away against in their next KPL match next weekend.