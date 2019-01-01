Fred Ambani: Musa Masika should have earned Kenya call-up long ago

Wazito's trio of Teddy Osok, Joe Waithera and now Masika are the only players in the Harambee Stars squad from the lower league

Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has stated that Musa Masika highly deserves his call-up to the Chan squad.

Masika is the latest addition into the squad that was unveiled by Sebastien Migne and he joins teammates Joe Waithera and Teddy Osok. Migne was in attendance as Wazito took on Thika United in a National Super League match on Wednesday.

Wazito won the match to open a four-point gap at the top of the league.

"He deserves to be in the national team. He should have earned it a long time ago because he is capable of playing at a higher level and compete with the best. His creativity and anger for more success have been the major contributing factors for his good form this season," Ambani told Goal .

"The people who handled him when he was young did a good job because Masika looks a ready-made footballer and what I always do is just polish the little things he needs to improve on."

In August, Kenya will play Burundi and the winner of that tie will face either or Sudan in the second and final qualifying round for the tournament.

Kenya will be looking to make their maiden appearance at the 16-team tournament, reserved exclusively for players in their respective national leagues.

The finals are expected to be held in Ethiopia in January 2020.