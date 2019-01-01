Fred Ambani blames the referee for Wazito's loss to AFC Leopards

The tactician was impressed with the way his charges played but is irked with the referee's decisions which he believes cost his team

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani is unhappy with the officials following the team's 1-0 loss to AFC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the moneybags conceded a penalty which was perfectly converted by John Makwatta to help Ingwe get maximum points. The youthful tactician was however left infuriated with the way the match was officiated and he believes it contributed to the loss.

"We are disappointed with the outcome, it is not what we had hoped for," Ambani said after the match.

"We played well, our first half was good until the referee decided to do his things. Everybody saw what happened [regarding the penalty] and we are not happy because it made a difference."

His counterpart Casa Mbungois delighted with the way his charges played and believes there is more on the way.

Article continues below

"We lost to [Wazito] in the pre-season, but I had studied how they play. Today we made amends and won the game. I believe we will be better after this win, I have faith in my players."

Leopards have four points from three matches while Wazito have two from the same number of games.