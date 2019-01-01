Fred Ambani defends Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne after selection backlash

Sebastien Migne named Harambee Stars squads for Afcon and Chan competitions on Tuesday

Wazito head coach Fred Ambani has defended Sebastien Migne over Harambee Stars player selections, following the announcement of 's provisional squads for the upcoming Afcon finals and African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier.

Migne has been criticised from various quarters, especially over his decision to overlook striker Jesse Were, who plays for Zesco United in the Zambian League.

Ambani reckons that every coach should be given the freedom to choose the players he feels will employ his style of play with ease.

“A coach will pick a player depending on that player’s ability to fit into the play style the coach wants to employ. So, I cannot just raise my voice and say that one player deserves a national team call up and another does not. Migne knows why he made the selections on Tuesday,” Ambani told Goal.

“And as a coach too, I know the importance of having the freedom to pick players without influence.

Two of Wazito’s players were picked for Chan qualifier against Burundi in August and Ambani feels thely deserve their call-ups.

“Joe Waithera and Teddy Osok have been outstanding players for me and when I learnt that they will be part of the squad preparing for CHAN, I was happy and new they were called up because of what they can offer the team,” he said.

“Waithera has been good along the flanks for Wazito and has scored crucial goals. He is a creative player and his way of scoring goals is also outstanding.

“Osok has been excellent in our midfield and he is using his heavy body to the advantage of Wazito. His physique can be of value to Harambee Stars if he is finally fielded in that math. He can do a wonderful job with his physical presence in that midfield.”

Although Ambani felt that the selection by the French coach should not be questioned, he believes that in future, Amos Asembeka and Musa Masika should be considered for national duty.

“Asembeka and Masika have also shown credentials and ability to play at a higher level. For example, Masika has been our outstanding player because of his creativity and brave that always terrorise opponents. In future, I think they should also be given opportunities to don the national jerseys." Ambani concluded.