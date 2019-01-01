Fred Ambani appointed coach as Stanley Okumbi returns in Wazito shake-up

The new bench will be in charge of their first competitive match against Fortune Sacco in the FKF Shield Cup on Sunday

Fred Ambani has been appointed the new coach for Wazito FC.

Former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has joined the team as the technical director. Ambani who joined Wazito at the start of the season will be assisted by Hamisi Muhammed.

The club’s Director Solomon Alubala confirmed the news to the club’s official website.

“It is his first-time being head coach, but we are confident that he has what it takes to lead the team to the Premier League.”

On the appointment of Okumbi, Alubala said, “His national stature, style of play and ambitions as a coach are in-synch with where we want to go as a club.”

Other than coaching the Harambee Stars, Okumbi has also previously handled and .

Wazito is chasing for promotion from the National Super League.