Fraser admits being distracted by Arsenal transfer talk

The winger put in another sterling performance on Saturday against Brighton, the type which has reportedly drawn the interests of England's top clubs

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser admits he has been distracted by rumours linking him with .

Reports in emerged this month suggesting the Gunners are ready to move for the international, whose contract expires at the end of next season.

Fraser told Sky Sports this month: "I'm not going to lie, it's very nice," when asked about the suggestion he could move to Emirates Stadium for the 2019-20 campaign.

In a seperate interview, the 25-year-old has since revealed the transfer rumours has been playing on his mind over recent weeks.

"Maybe it hasn't helped," he told BBC Scotland. "Subconsciously, you might think about it. I'm just trying to get on with my work. Every player says that.

"At the same time, I think the best thing I can do is play well on the pitch. There's no point in stuff coming out and then I start to have bad games.

"So, I need to get back to what I'm doing: start scoring, start winning again. And then what will be will be."

Despite the Arsenal talk, Fraser says he has hugely enjoyed his time at Bournemouth since joining from in 2013.

"I love it here," he said. "Not just the football club, but the manager and especially my team-mates as well. I'm close with them all. But going home – I just love it. I've always said, after football, I'll live down here."

Fraser also has huge affection for boss Eddie Howe, adding: "He makes sure you're happy at home, makes sure you have everything you need.

"He has a thing called one-percenters, little things that can make a big difference. He did one with me after training a while back and it involved me cutting inside and firing it in the far corner. We practised that a lot. About six weeks later I had four goals from that exact move.

"He'll make any player better. It doesn't matter if it's the best player in the world – he'll find a way. It might not even be on the ball, it might be off the ball, how you press, how you think."