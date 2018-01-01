Frank Ouna upbeat as KCB set to face off with Tusker

KCB were promoted to the top tier last season after finishing second in the NSL

Frank Ouna believes that the one point picked against Bandari will push KCB when they take on former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker.

Clinton Kisiavuki canceled out a Felly Mulumba header to give the promoted side its first point this season. With Tusker FC next on the line, the former Gor Mahia tactician is hoping to collect maximum points.

"We had many new players we brought in and preseason was not long enough for us to asses them. But we will get there in due course and grind the result that we so much need.

"Our point against Bandari was meant to give us stability. Now we have to try and get a win in the next game. That one point was a motivation to us and I believe will push us to give our best."

Western Stima and KCB were promoted to the top tier last season after finishing in the first two positions in the National Super League.