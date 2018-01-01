Frank Ouna happy with Bandari draw as KCB slowly adapt to KPL

KCB head Coach Frank Ouna plans to sharpen his striking department as the Bankers slowly adapt to the Kenyan Premier League.

KCB brought to a halt a two-match defeat, with a point against highly flying Bandari and Ouna choose to look at the positive, rather than the two points dropped in Machakos.

Felly Mulumba gave Bandari the lead in the first half, and all seemed good until Clinton Kisiavuki leveled for the hosts with thirty minutes left on the clock.

"Stability is what we wanted and that is what we wanted against Bandari. A point was all we wanted; this being a newly promoted side, stability is important at this stage, now we can focus on maximum points in our next match.

"We will work on the striking department, it is work on the progress; I remember in our last game we had about ten chances and we did not score, this one we had less and scored."