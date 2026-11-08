'They don't have the guts!' - Ex-Chelsea star tips Man Utd for SHOCK relegation

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Manchester United have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone ahead of a crucial weekend clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has issued a stark warning to the club, claiming Michael Carrick's struggling side lack the courage to avoid the drop.

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United drop into the bottom three

United find themselves in a highly precarious position after slipping into the Premier League relegation zone. Nottingham Forest’s shock victory over Manchester City on Saturday officially pushed Carrick’s side into the bottom three.

The alarming slump has sparked severe criticism from pundits and fans alike. Former Chelsea defender Leboeuf now believes the Old Trafford club are genuine relegation candidates based on their recent performances.

Leboeuf slams gutless United players

Leboeuf insists there is genuine cause for panic at Old Trafford. He has fiercely questioned the mentality of the current squad, suggesting they simply lack the required fight to survive a relegation battle.

Speaking to ESPNFC about the crisis, Leboeuf said: "It’s been a while since you had to panic because we saw the games that they had. There is reason to panic and it’s been like that for a while.

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"You can’t get rid of those players who don’t deserve to play for Manchester United, who aren’t good enough for Manchester United. They don’t have the guts, the courage, the pride of fighting for the club."

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Carrick faces massive pressure at Old Trafford

The current crisis represents a remarkably sharp decline from last season. Carrick previously oversaw a dramatic upturn in form when he was appointed interim boss, leading a superb run that eventually secured Champions League qualification.

However, the former midfielder has been completely unable to maintain that positive momentum. The 45-year-old looked destined to lose his job after a heavy 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth a fortnight ago. Leboeuf feels a managerial change is now an unavoidable reality for the board.

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"Nothing is getting good, we don’t see any improvement, we don’t see how it can be better," he added. "Again, I’m all for Michael Carrick. But there is a time when there will be no other choices but getting rid of him. I don’t see any solution, I don’t see anything getting good and if they carry on like that you could see Manchester United getting relegated which is amazing."

Crucial Aston Villa clash awaits United

Carrick earned a brief stay of execution following the dismal Bournemouth defeat. However, the United hierarchy may be forced to act immediately if the team suffers yet another painful setback this weekend. The Red Devils host Aston Villa at Old Trafford this afternoon in a desperate bid to turn their season around. A defeat would be catastrophic, ensuring Carrick’s side reside in the relegation zone over the course of the upcoming international break.