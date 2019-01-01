Franck Kessie on target in AC Milan's win over Empoli

The Ivorian midfielder scored his fourth Serie A goal of the season as the Rossoneri cruised to a comfortable win at San Siro

Franck Kessie scored a goal in 's 3-0 triumph over in Friday's game.

The 21-year-old doubled the Rossoneri's lead two minutes after Krzysztof Piatek's 49th-minute opener.

Kessie was assisted by Samu Castillejo for his fourth league goal of the season on his 23rd appearance before the Spanish winger rounded up the victory in the 67th minute.

Despite the win, Gennaro Gattuso's side who have 45 points from 25 matches remain unmoved in the fourth place as they close in on third-placed Milan with just a point separating both teams.

AC Milan will hope to stretch their six-game unbeaten run when they visit for their match on Tuesday.