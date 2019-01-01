Francis Xavier: Vihiga United is ready to shine against AFC Leopards

Ingwe will be seeking to continue with their recent fine run against the Western-based side

assistant coach Francis Xavier says the team is ready for the match against AFC on Wednesday.

The Western-based side is just two points above safety and must get at least a draw from Ingwe to stand a chance of surging up.

However, Xavier is expecting a difficult match against his former team.

"We are prepared, we have been doing well in training and it is high time we do the talking on the pitch.

"It is not going to be easy, that is for sure because AFC Leopards is hungry for a win; that does not mean we are not fighting for a win as well and if we take our chances and defend well, we can get maximum points."

Xavier is aware of the threat posed by Ingwe wingers and says they have to be kept out of the game.

"They have quick forwards who can punish you if they get a chance, so the best way to handle them is to keep them quiet."

AFC Leopards are placed 13th on the log with 19 points and a win can take them a place higher depending on the results from the teams above it play.