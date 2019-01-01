Francis Xavier: Vihiga United can surge up the KPL table

The struggling side fired the entire technical bench led by coach Mike Mururi after poor results in the Kenyan Premier League

Former assistant coach Francis Xavier says the team faced many challenges that made it hard for them to perform.

The tactician was shown the door last week alongside his head coach Mike Mururi and assistant Tom Tera.

Xavier now says they did their best to help the team get positive results but it did not happen because of off the pitch issues that they encountered.

“Sometimes motivating players who are worried about their well-being is not an easy task, that is not the only problem we had. To cut the long story short, we tried our best despite having a number of challenges very few will understand,” Xavier told Goal in an interview.

He added, “I appreciate for the time I served in the team, but the focus now has to be on the next step.”

Vihiga United is currently lying 16th on the 18-team table with 20 points, but Xavier believes the team will get out of the relegation zone before the season concludes.

“I wish the team well; because I do not want to see it going down. Nothing personal, I believe the team has what it takes to surge upwards on the table.”

The struggling side has already appointed former Zoo Kericho coach Sammy Okoth to handle the side on an interim basis until the end of the season.

This season Vihiga United has won three matches, drawn 11 and lost 10 games.