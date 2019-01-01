Francis Oduor reveals motivating factors behind Kisumu All-Stars fine form

Wazito, Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima are all in the race to clinch NSL title and earn automatic promotion slots to KPL

As Kisumu All-Stars are on the verge of getting an automatic promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ), head coach Francis Oduor has revealed the season's motivating factors.

Kisumu All-Stars will face Thika United in the last match of the National Super League (NSL) season and could even walk away with the title should they emerge victorious and Wazito fall to St. Joseph's Youth FC.

Kisumu All-Stars have 77 points, just one fewer than Wazito, and their trip to Thika could prove historical as it presents them with an opportunity to make a maiden KPL appearance next season.

"The boys have been motivated by the county government consistent sponsorship," Oduor told Goal.

"The best thing the government did was to employ everyone in this team and that has been a major factor that has contributed to good form. These boys are also young and are hungry to build their careers."

Kisumu All-Stars are under pressure from third-placed Nairobi Stima, who have also 77 points, and a stumble will mean the Kisumu-based side will face Posta in a two-legged play-off for a KPL berth.

Article continues below

A four-goal difference separates Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima.

"Our target of getting promoted remains a priority but we have to make sure we win our match. You can see that there is a very small difference between the top teams. That means anything massive can still happen before the season ends," concluded Oduor.

Fixtures (all matches kick off at 2pm): Police v Ushuru (Karuturi Grounds), Migori Youth v Kangemi All-Stars (Awendo Stadium), Fortune Sacco v Modern Coast Rangers (Kianyaga Stadium), Kibera Black Stars v Nairobi City Stars (Hope Center), Green Commandos v Coast Stima (Bukhungu Stadium), Wazito v St. Joseph’s Youth (Camp Toyoyo), Administration Police v Bidco United (Ruaraka Grounds), Thika United v Kisumu All-Stars (Thika Stadium), Shabana v FC Talanta (Gusii Stadium), Eldoret Youth v Nairobi Stima (Eldoret Show Grounds).