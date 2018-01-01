Francis Kimanzi reflects after Mathare United draw against Ulinzi Stars

Mathare United settled for a point despite dominating the proceedings

Mathare United Coach Francis Kimanzi feels his team could have done much better in a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi Stars.

The ‘Slum Boys’ dominated the match and they had chances to shoot down the military side, but both sides ended up sharing the spoils.

"We played well, created many scoring opportunities that could have helped us win the game, but we could not get that goal to help us do that.

“Everything was okay, our only undoing was in front of the goal where we could not take our chances, otherwise it could have been different.

Article continues below

"It is something that we are going to work on in training and hope we do better in the next game."

The 'Slum boys' are second on the log with seven points from three matches.