Francis Kimanzi maintains Kenya U-23 will advance to the second round

The Emerging Stars lost 2-0 to Sudan in the first leg and they will need a 3-0 win to proceed to the next round

U-23 national team head coach Francis Kimanzi believes his charges can overturn the result against Sudan and reach the second round of Qualifiers.

Kenya suffered a 2-0 defeat away in Khartoum and despite the daunting task awaiting them in the return leg, coach Kimanzi has refused to write off their chances.

The coach is confident of a positive result ahead of the clash set for the Kasarani Stadium and insists they were unlucky to lose in Sudan.

“We still have a chance on Tuesday despite of the two-goal deficit and I am confident that we will get a positive result.

“It’s a game that I think we were unlucky not to have picked up something. We gave out our all and I believe we should have had a better result.”

The winner of the clash between Kenya and Sudan will tackle Libya or in the third and final qualifying round. The winner of the third-round will book a place in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations set for in November.

The competition will act as a qualifier to the 2020 Summer Olympics in .