Francis Kimanzi concerned about a blunt Mathare United's striking force

But Cliff Nyakeya and Chris Ochieng' were equally guilty of wasted chances

Francis Kimanzi has challenged his strikers to be more clinical in front of goal as the former Harambee Stars tactician chases for a first KPL title with Mathare United as a coach.

Mathare opened a two-point lead between them a second-placed Bandari following a 3-2 win against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

Chrispin Oduor scored a first-half brace but Kimanzi needed a Cliff Nyakeya magic to cancel out Allan Wanga and Luke Namanda equalizers for a slim victory.

But Nyakeya and Chris Ochieng' were equally guilty of wasted chances and Kimanzi was not overly impressed by his forwards. "We were in control for very long and we had many chances to kill the game. At this level, it is important that you kill the game when you are on top.”

Though Mathare United are sitting top with 20 points and with a side still yet to taste defeat, Kimanzi however still insists it's still early days. "It's a long journey, we have just done eight rounds so there are many more to come. We will continue taking each game at a time, the most important thing is to be more efficient every time we step on the pitch and ensure we give fans something to smile about," he told Mathareunited.com.

The league leaders welcome Vihiga United on Sunday in the round of nine matches.