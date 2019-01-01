Francis Kahata scores a beauty as Gor Mahia swallow Kariobangi Sharks to move top

It was a second consecutive loss for Sharks after the 3-1 defeat against Tusker FC, but for K'Ogalo it is a second straight victory

moved top of the table after defeating winners 2-1 on Saturday.

This was the sixth league outing, between the two sides, and it was K'Ogalo who came into the match as favorites as they had initially pocketed five wins and lost just once against Sharks; scoring eleven goals in the process and conceding just four.

Against the run of play, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 21st minute courtesy of Erick Kapaito who danced his way past the defenders before living keeper Peter Odhiambo helpless with his finish.

Boniface Omondi had the answer six minutes later, finding his way into the danger zone and finishing a perfect ball after goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba had earlier pulled impressive saves.

The second goal, that turned out to be the winner for the defending champions, came at the stroke of halftime courtesy of Francis Kahata. Despite the effort by the visitors to get a goal, Gor Mahia remained firm at the back to secure a win.

Gor Mahia have moved to the top with 38 points, two more than who are placed second.

Gor Mahia XI: Peter Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Batambuze Shafik, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Francis Kahata.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, George Odhiambo, Benard Ondiek, Erisa Ssekisambu, and Dennis Oliech.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Erick Juma, Tom Teka, Geoffrey Shiveka, Nixon Omondi, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omotto, Duke Abuya, Athanas Mdam, Erick Kapaito and Sydney Lokale.



Subs: Bwire, Mazembe, Wasambo, Oyugi, Omondi and Onyango.