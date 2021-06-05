Francis Kahata: Kenya forward in talks with Al-Merrikh after Simba SC exit

The former Thika United star left Wekundu wa Msimbazi after two hugely successful seasons in Tanzania

Despite being linked with a move to Tanzania Premier League side Azam FC, Goal now understands Francis Kahata is in talks with Al-Merikh of Sudan, among other clubs.

Kahata left Tanzanian giants Simba SC after two seasons, and is now free to enter into transfer talks with any club and Sudan's side has emerged as one possible destination for the forward as talks have begun.



"Kahata is in talks with not only the club mentioned but with several others," a source close to the player told Goal. "Finding a club is a matter of when not if for Kahata because of his quality.



"He served Gor Mahia exceptionally and went to Simba and did an impressive job and that made his CV glitter. Therefore, when clubs learnt he was free, they came and asked for talks."



The Harambee Star joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi just after participating in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and went on to win the Premier League, the Tanzania Cup and the Community Shield. The winger fell down the pecking order at the Msimbazi giants, especially with the arrival of Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya and Clatous Chama's impressive performances.



This season, Kahata was registered only for the Caf Champions League games, meaning he had little input in the domestic league that Simba are all about to conquer once more. His exit leaves Joash Onyango as the only Kenyan doing trade with Simba.



Kahata penned a glowing farewell message for Simba fans and management after leaving, saying he would exit with his head held high.

"It has been a journey that is sweet, memorable, and bitter since I first landed in this great country, Tanzania," Kahata stated on social media on Saturday.

"I received immense support and love from the executive team led by Mo Dewji, technical staff, playing unit, and Wanasimba fans.

"My gratitude goes to the head coach, Didier Gomes [Da Rosa] for the opportunity to represent the red colour, my teammates for the impressive support, and everyone who rode with me along the way.

"I leave with my head held up and proud of my achievements at the club. It is now time to say goodbye and farewell to all of you. A man has to seek newer challenges and greater opportunities elsewhere. I will forever be grateful to the team for everything and wish everyone all the best in the coming games and seasons.

"The two years were worth the ride. Thank you, Simba, and all the best in your future endeavours. Until we meet again."

The former KF Tirana star is also a Kenyan Premier League winner having lifted three with Gor Mahia.