Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge in Gor Mahia team to face Tusker

Should Gor Mahia win, they would have achieved a double over Tusker this season

Hassan Oktay has named ’s line-up to face at Kenyatta Stadium for a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Philemon Otieno got injured in their match against in Kisumu. He has returned and will do duty alongside the right fullback position. Nicholas Kipkirui who scored the only goal in the reverse fixture will lead Gor Mahia’s attacking front alongside Jacques Tuyisenge.

Boniface Oluoch will take his position on the bench as Shaban Odhoji is preferred in goal. Oluoch was sent off in the 26th minute of the first meeting between the sides.

For Tusker Boniface Muchiri, Justine Omary and Sydney Ochieng all return to the starting 11.

Tusker XI: Robert Mboya, Rodgers Aloro, Hillary Wandera, Eugene Asike, David Naftali, Justine Omary, Sydney Ochieng, Noah Wafula, Jackson Macharia, Timothy Otieno, Boniface Muchiri.

Article continues below

Subs: Emery Mvuyekure, Nicholas Meja, Mike Madoya, Peter Nzuki, Clyde Senaji, Kelvin Wafula, David Majak.

Starting XI: Shaban Odhoji, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Samwel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui.

Subs: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Hashim Sempala, Boniface Omondi, Erisa Ssekisambu, Dennis Oliech.